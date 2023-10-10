Meghan Markle's Political Aspirations Could Place a Strain on Her Marriage Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumors
Is Meghan Markle running for office? The Duchess of Sussex has been quiet about her next career move after losing her lucrative Spotify deal, but there have been whispers of the actress looking to enter the political arena.
Although Meghan has a history of working in diplomacy and advocating for women's rights, royal expert Mark Boardman thinks the campaign trail could negatively affect her union with Prince Harry and feed into the ongoing split rumors.
"The most significant strain would likely be on her marriage to Harry," Boardman told an outlet. "The constant media attention and demanding work hours would be unlike anything Meghan has experienced in some time."
"Realistically, she would have to work twice as hard to establish credibility, which takes time," he noted. "This could impact her relationships, especially if her political views clash with the Senate or indeed Harry’s own values."
Over the years, Meghan has shown discomfort with negative media attention, and her sensitivity could make the professional transition difficult.
"Public scrutiny would force her to make decisions based on public perception, potentially straining her relationship with fellow senators and Harry, who needs to spend more quality time with her, especially considering their family responsibilities," Boardman explained. "For Meghan to balance that with any political ambitions would be a delicate challenge."
"Harry wants to work on his own projects, and he’s away a lot and she has to think of the children as well. If Meghan worked in politics she could be based anywhere, flying all over the U.S. and being away for days at a time," the commentator added.
Historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop compared Meghan's star power to previous heads of state.
"Firstly there's Meghan's ability to learn a script and digest a brief," Dunlop said. "Americans, particularly Californians, aren't averse to selecting their politicians from Tinsel Town – Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both governors of the state, albeit Republican ones, before the former went on to become president of the USA."
Meghan being a polarizing figure in popular culture could motivate civilians to support her.
"Like Schwarzenegger, (and dare I say it, Trump!) Meghan has immense name recognition and considerable wealth – two vital assets in the U.S. political system," she shared. "Love her or loathe her, the duchess would be able to reach parts of the electorate that other politicians could only dream of."
Meghan hasn't shied away from revealing her beliefs, and her years of fighting against inequality are something celebrated in the blue state.
"And these days California is predominantly Democratic – the perfect fit for a duchess who has long aligned herself with the center-left," Dunlop said in reference to El Dorado's voting patterns. "Remember the little girl who talked truth to power over a gender bias TV ad? Polling suggests many Democrats agree Meghan is the right fit for them."
Meghan has yet to announce she's pursuing a government position, but royalist Richard Palmer urged her not to.
"I said on social media, a quick tweet, that I've always found it difficult to believe partly because she and [Prince] Harry have proved to be so thin-skinned in handling the scrutiny [and] criticism that goes with being a member of the royal family," the correspondent said.
"I'm just not sure whether the rough and tumble world of politics is for either of them," Palmer added.
Boardman and Dunlop spoke to The Mirror.
Palmer spoke on the Daily Express' "Royal Round Up."