Meghan Markle's Political Aspirations Could Place a Strain on Her Marriage Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumors

Although Meghan has a history of working in diplomacy and advocating for women's rights, royal expert Mark Boardman thinks the campaign trail could negatively affect her union with Prince Harry and feed into the ongoing split rumors.

"The most significant strain would likely be on her marriage to Harry," Boardman told an outlet. "The constant media attention and demanding work hours would be unlike anything Meghan has experienced in some time."

"Realistically, she would have to work twice as hard to establish credibility, which takes time," he noted. "This could impact her relationships, especially if her political views clash with the Senate or indeed Harry’s own values."