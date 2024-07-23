OK Magazine
Joe Biden Is Alive! President Breaks Cover to Board Air Force One in First Sighting Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Joe Biden headed back to D.C. after battling COVID-19.

Jul. 23 2024, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is definitely not dead — though the same can't be said for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The POTUS proved he was alive by successfully boarding Air Force One on Tuesday, July 23, squashing morbid social media rumors speculating Biden had died.

President Joe Biden successfully boarded Air Force One amid rumors he was dead.

The 81-year-old had a mask in hand as he walked out of his SUV and made his way toward the plane, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

As Biden strolled from car to jet, he was hammered with questions from reporters about how he was feeling and if he thought Vice President Kamala Harris could take down Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race.

The President of the United States dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

The United States commander-in-chief responded with an inaudible answer before slowly stepping up the stairs and onto Air Force One, which was headed back to Washington, D.C.

Prior to boarding the aircraft, Biden was seen in public for the very first time since battling his COVID-19 diagnosis as he sat inside his presidential motorcade that was leaving his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

In footage shared by the outlet, the president was still being cautious by sitting in the back seat with a face mask covering his nose and mouth in an attempt to prevent his entourage from getting sick.

Biden appeared to be in good spirits and feeling well, as he happily waved to bystanders through the window of his vehicle.

President Joe Biden proved he wasn't dead by calling into VP Kamala Harris' press conference on Monday, July 22.

According to the news publication, Biden tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving his Delaware home to get back to the White House.

He is set to address the nation on Wednesday, July 24, for the first time since announcing he was stepping down as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming November election.

Biden's statement about no longer running for a second term as president was what sparked theories he might have died — especially after Republican representative Lauren Boebert demanded "proof of life from Joe Biden by 5:00pm."

"He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable," the conservative politician insisted.

President Joe Biden ended his presidential campaign after incessant criticism about his age and health.

On Monday, July 22, America heard Biden's voice for the first time since the Democratic leader dropped out of the race for president when he called into a press conference held by Harris in Wilmington, Del.

"I know yesterday’s news was surprising and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," he said over the phone at Harris' event. "The name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala. I won’t be on the ticket, but I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged."

Source: OK!

TMZ shared photos of Biden leaving his Delaware home and boarding Air Force One.

