EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle's Gift List War: Duchess Racks Up Astonishing List of Z-List Enemies by Not Sending Them Freebie Presents Aaron Tinney Dec. 20 2025

OK! can reveal Meghan Markle is facing hatred and bitterness from catty Z-list reality TV stars and social media influencers after leaving a string of them off her PR gift list for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Among the most vocal critics has been Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who described the snub as the "last straw" and vowed to boycott Meghan's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. "I have literally defended her when no one else did," the star said on her podcast. "I have filmed videos about it, I've commented on all the things, I literally had my f------ PR reach out."

She added: "The way she moves through social media, I think that she's stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I'm a lowly reality person. That's what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I'm not watching her show anymore." Sources familiar with Meghan's PR operations confirmed to us Schroeder is only "one of many" Z-list celebrities who feel snubbed by the Duchess. "There's a growing sense among reality stars and social media personalities that Meghan is ignoring people who helped amplify her brand in its early days," said a source. "And she needs these connections because the A-listers she sends gifts to aren't really interested in appearing on her Netflix shows or promoting her lifestyle company."

Another source said: "It's less about the products and more about signaling. Meghan is very strategic with whom she reaches out to, and leaving certain people off the list sends a message. The Z-list crowd feels undervalued." Schroeder also criticized Meghan for her perceived control over her image. She spat: "I'm not going to talk about her anymore. I'm going to unfollow her right now… done."

A source added about how other reality stars and influencers have privately expressed frustration over Meghan's approach: "People who helped her in the early days of Suits and supported her on social media feel alienated. There's a perception that Meghan values high-profile names over loyal early supporters." Meghan, who first gained fame as an actress on Suits, launched her Netflix cooking and lifestyle series in 2022. With Love, Meghan features the duchess cooking for celebrity friends and discussing life and wellness. Critics now argue by ignoring her early supporters, she risks alienating a base that once helped cement her influence. This is not the first time Meghan has faced criticism from former friends. Her ex-best pal Jessica Mulroney is said to have felt abandoned after Meghan did not publicly defend her during a 2020 scandal, and Made In Chelsea star Millie Makintosh claimed Meghan "cut her dead" once she started dating Prince Harry. A source said: "The current 'Giftgate' controversy is only the latest in a long list of flashpoints in an ongoing pattern of tensions with those on the periphery of Meghan's celebrity circle." Meghan has also recently been slammed over her attempts to reach out to her stricken father Thomas Markle Sr., 81, who is recovering from a leg amputation in the Philippines. She tried to locate him using an old email address and a hospital ring-around – prompting critics to say "anyone else" would have reached out to her estranged siblings, who knew exactly where he was all along.

