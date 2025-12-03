Prince Harry Playfully Teases Meghan Markle's Spicy Cooking on Her Netflix Holiday Special: 'I Can Feel It Puncturing Through the Top of My Head!'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
Prince Harry couldn't help but take a few playful digs at Meghan Markle during her new Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, teased his wife, 44, for her spicy cooking after he crashed her kitchen lesson with special guest, chef Tom Colicchio.
The episode which dropped on December 3, had the Suits star, making a special meal.
“Hi, guys, I smelled gumbo,” Harry said as he walked into the room and gave Meghan a smooch.
“Gumbo, for me, is one of my favorites. Especially her mom’s, but before the fish goes in,” Harry told Colicchio.
Prince Harry Loves Doria Ragland's Dishes
Meghan explained that her mother, Doria Ragland, makes gumbo as their Christmas Eve meal every year for the family.
Her mother also "saves a portion on the side” for Harry. “My mom does the turkey sausage for you, so this one has more kick to it,” Meghan said as she threw bits of spicy andouille sausage into the pot.
“I’ll give you a little towel,” she told the prince before warning him that the heat will make him “sweat.”
Meghan Markle Looked Back on U.K. Holiday Traditions
“I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head," Harry whined once he tasted the heated version. "I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close.”
“What?! Oh my gosh,” Meghan laughed. “Well, my mom will love you for that. You know what? What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law.”
Elsewhere in the episode, the As Ever founder discussed holiday traditions in the United Kingdom with hospitality expert Will Guidara. The couple moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after taking a step back a senior members of the royal family.
“Living in the U.K., it’s such a part of [the culture] for Christmas holidays, for sure,” she noted.
“Typically people cross arms and do it. So they sit around a table and they all pull at the same time," Meghan explained about making Christmas cracker snacks. "It actually does feel really connected and sweet.”
Meghan was roasted recently for her cooking skills, when she prepped a turkey for Thanksgiving. When she posted a clip where she cleaned a raw turkey, people called her "Salmonella Sussex" for her seemingly gross cooking techniques. She didn't wear gloves or take off her jewelry before doing her prep work.
“She has the worst kitchen hygiene. The ‘domestic’ goddess is clueless. The more she pretends to be a cook, the more fake she shows herself to be. Jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor dead bird,” someone rolled their eyes on Reddit.