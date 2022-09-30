'A Divisive Character': Meghan Markle Has 'Made A Lot Of Enemies Out Of People' When She Portrays Herself As The Victim

"If you look at the commercialization Meghan has embarked on, yes, she's done very well. She's absolutely up there now, almost with Beyoncé … certainly in her own mind. She's achieved that. No one's got a problem with that," expert Duncan Larcombe said. "But the reality is, she's made a lot of enemies out of people that just feel second, to see Meghan as part of her new commercial brand, to be portraying herself as the victim when they themselves feel like they were treated unfairly by her."

"I think the royal family would take a ticking time bomb because I think she's more like a minefield that keeps going off," he continued. "If it's not one thing, it's another. It creates this sort of frenzy around Meghan because she's got a kind of ‘love her or loathe her’ character. Others might say she's such a divisive character. And we only have to look at her family. You know, she doesn't speak to her father, and her sister seems to absolutely loathe her. I think that Meghan's a divisive figure."