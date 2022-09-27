Meghan Markle Believed She'd 'Be The Beyoncé Of The U.K.' Before Realizing 'Rules' As A Royal Were Too Much

“Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos,” the insider continued. “Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough.”

The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, later announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Harry's brood, including Queen Elizabeth, sat down to discuss next steps.

“It just required the decision-makers to sit around a table and say, ‘OK, what are we going to do about this? What do you need to feel better? And what can we give?'” a palace insider told the author.