Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Going Too Far With Their Hypocritical Habits,' Expert Fumes
Whenever Prince Harry returns to the U.K., his visit never goes as seamless as it should — something royal expert Hilary Fordwich pointed out.
"Prince Harry has a penchant for ‘wanting his cake and eating it too,'" she declared of the prince, who moved to California in 2020. "He would like royal protection, access and attendance at royal family events so that he can tattletale. Yet, at the same time, wants ‘his privacy’ all whilst hiring three PR firms?
"He wanted to wear his military uniform at his beloved [grandmother's] funeral but doesn’t want to work as a royal?" she continued. "He wanted the rules broken to wear a beard back at his wedding, despite Army policy regarding beards restricting them only to be grown with the commanding officer's authority. Exceptions usually are only granted on medical or religious grounds or where tradition permits. So he secured a personal dispensation from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, yet it’s never enough."
Fordwich also noted that when Harry's son, Archie, was born in 2019, he didn't adhere to the rules like he should have.
"Royal protocol is to share the birth with the nation, but Archie’s christening back in July ’19 couldn’t have been more private as it was held with fewer than 25 guests in Windsor Castle’s Private Chapel," she said. "That kind of secrecy — sending the message to the public that while we’d like you to listen to our whinging and whining about our mental problems, we don’t want to even so much as share this with you — began the sewing of the seeds, for the public, that the Sussexes were going too far with their hypocritical habits."
Though King Charles mentioned Harry and Meghan in his speech after Queen Elizabeth died, it looks like the dad-of-two's brood is still icing him out. So much so, The Firm pushed photos of the pair to the bottom list on the royal family's website.
Fordwich spoke with Fox News Digital.
