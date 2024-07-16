Meghan Markle 'Is Trying to Establish Herself as a Lifestyle Mogul,' But King Charles' Duchy Organic Brand Continues to Outshine American Riviera Orchard

Meghan's friends began posting images of American Riviera Orchard jam in the spring, and Charles' business reportedly experienced an increase in sales, as fans await for Meghan to hit retailers. OK! previously reported a friend applauded American Riviera Orchard's ability to gain over 600,000 followers on Instagram without being available to the public.

"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.