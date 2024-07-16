Meghan Markle 'Is Trying to Establish Herself as a Lifestyle Mogul,' But King Charles' Duchy Organic Brand Continues to Outshine American Riviera Orchard
Meghan Markle is building her new brand, American Riveria Orchard, but the Duchess of Sussex's marketing strategy might've unintentionally promoted King Charles' organic food company, Waitrose Duchy Organic.
"She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now she's competing with a royal rival," a source told an outlet. "She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market."
"She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back," they added.
Meghan's friends began posting images of American Riviera Orchard jam in the spring, and Charles' business reportedly experienced an increase in sales, as fans await for Meghan to hit retailers. OK! previously reported a friend applauded American Riviera Orchard's ability to gain over 600,000 followers on Instagram without being available to the public.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
Rumors spread that Charles began to advance his company in spite his American daughter-in-law, but one expert thinks it's a coincidence.
"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," royal commentator Jennie Bond told an outlet. "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now."
“The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens," she added.
Waitrose Duchy Organic continues to be one of the largest food brands in the U.K., and Bond can't envision Charles doing something trivial to Meghan.
"I really don't think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” Bond stated. “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are?"
“So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him," she added.
American Riviera Orchard is expected to sell wine, fruit preserves and dog biscuits, and Charles' entrepreneurial success could be an asset to Meghan.
"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," a source told an outlet. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval."
"Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing," they added.
According to the insider, Meghan wants her in-laws' approval despite their feud.
"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," they revealed.
"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help," the friend explained.
