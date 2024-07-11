Meghan Markle Is 'Very Pleased' With American Riviera Orchard's 'Strong Start' Before It Hits Retailers
Meghan Markle is building American Riviera Orchard, and an insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex is excited to see how fans are responding to her budding business.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
Currently, American Riviera Orchard's Instagram has 617,000 followers, but it has yet to hit retailers.
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the Suits star's professional evolution after leaving the royal fold in an interview.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
When Meghan and Prince Harry first moved to California, they shared that they hoped to prioritize charity work while living in the U.S., but the partners quickly expanded their portfolio to include a production company.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield explained. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."
“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster added.
Although American Riviera Orchard isn't available for purchase yet, the American royal's inner circle has shared images of her jam on Instagram. Nacho Figueras posted a snapshot of the fruit preserves during Kate Middleton's return to Trooping the Colour, but royal watchers viewed it as a snub.
"While I am sure the gift packages came with notes requesting social media coverage, you can’t tell Nacho Figueras what to do, so I think it’s certain the timing of his post was his own idea," a source told a publication. "The larger point here is that the American Riviera Orchard campaign has been phenomenally successful and cost Meghan nothing."
"It is a textbook social media campaign. The only problem is that there still seems to be nothing actually for sale, so what is it all for? I guess we will find out," they noted.
Fans of Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the post.
"Try to steal the spotlight from the RF," one critic wrote. "Yet it is still shocking and disgusting."
"Narcissism at its finest," a second person stated
"No. Meghan can never outshine Princess Kate, not then, now, ever," a third penned.
Insiders spoke to Us Weekly.