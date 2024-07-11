Meghan Markle Is 'Very Pleased' With American Riviera Orchard's 'Strong Start' Before It Hits Retailers

When Meghan and Prince Harry first moved to California, they shared that they hoped to prioritize charity work while living in the U.S., but the partners quickly expanded their portfolio to include a production company.

“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield explained. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."

“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster added.