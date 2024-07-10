King Charles Refuses to Have a 'Petty Rivalry' With Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard Jam After His Organic Food Sales Skyrocket
King Charles' Waitrose Duchy Organic jam sales have reportedly skyrocketed after Meghan Markle began promoting American Riviera Orchard, but did His Majesty use his company to slight the former actress?
"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," royal commentator Jennie Bond told an outlet. "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now."
“The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens," she added.
Charles' business is one of the most popular organic food lines in the U.K., and online conspiracy theories hinted at the monarch using his company to get back at Meghan.
"I really don't think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” Bond explained. “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are?"
“So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him," she added.
The Duchess of Sussex's friends began promoting American Riviera Orchard on social media in March, but the company has yet to retail. OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Suits star hopes her in-laws will like her latest endeavor.
"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," a source told an outlet. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval."
"Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing," they added.
According to the source, Meghan doesn't think their ongoing feud will stop them from endorsing her line.
"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," they revealed.
"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help," the friend explained.
Although American Riviera Orchard isn't available for purchase, rumors began to circulate that Meghan will release a wine in the future. However, social media users weren't excited to see another product from her.
"Imagine going from having one of the largest & most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good..to selling cheap wine as a cash grab. Going from HRH to WTF," someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Also, it spells out in the article how bloated the celebrity rose wine market already is and it's filled with more notable, marketable, trusted names than Meghan Markle," another penned. "It'll be a shocker if she could actually give Brad Pitt's rosé wine a run for its money. I smell another flop."
Bond spoke to OK! U.K.