Meghan Markle 'Hates' She Is 'No Longer of Much Interest to the American Public'
Meghan Markle is rebranding herself in the U.S. after being labeled a "Hollywood flop," but is the Duchess of Sussex old news in the U.S.?
“There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned,” royal author Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan was a working actress, — something Quinn believes she thoroughly enjoyed.
“She loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," he noted.
“With news that the couple’s Netflix contract may be under threat, along with the mockery that greeted the launch of her online brand, Meghan feels very much under siege,” the commentator claimed.
American Riviera Orchard has yet to hit retailers, but its social media campaign received a diversity of responses online.
“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized,” Quinn said in the past. “Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Suits star wants her in-laws to endorse her company despite their yearslong feud.
"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," a source told a publication. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval."
"Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing," they admitted.
Prior to becoming king, Charles created popular organic food brand Waitrose Duchy Organic, formerly known as Duchy Originals, and his experience could be useful for Meghan.
"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," they revealed.
"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help," the friend continued.
Although American Riviera Orchard isn't available to purchase yet, Meghan received pushback after rumors circulated that she will sell rosé.
"Imagine going from having one of the largest & most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good..to selling cheap wine as a cash grab. Going from HRH to WTF," one critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Also, it spells out in the article how bloated the celebrity rose wine market already is and it's filled with more notable, marketable, trusted names than Meghan Markle," another said. "It'll be a shocker if she could actually give Brad Pitt's rosé wine a run for its money. I smell another flop."
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.