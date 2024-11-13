Meghan Markle Is ‘Feeling Increasingly Lonely’ as She Continues to Lose A-List Pals in Hollywood
Meghan Markle is using her circle of A-list allies to promote American Riviera Orchard, but one source thinks her PR packages are an attempt to maintain relationships after cutting ties with close friends.
"Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favorite things — and of course, plenty of her jam — to send to the who’s who of Hollywood," a source told an outlet.
"While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side," they added.
The Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram in March to promote her brand, but the business has yet to hit retailers. While getting American Riviera Orchard's name out there, she sent luxurious jams to celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Tracee Ellis Ross.
"With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity," the source noted. "She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships."
Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Victoria and David Beckham stopped speaking to the Sussexes, but the insider claimed Meghan is hopeful that she can network in the U.S.
"She’s sending them out to all her friends and acquaintances, and is willing to spend a fortune and a whole lot of time because she sees it as an investment in her relationships," they added.
"She’s reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams," the source revealed. "She’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness."
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex was able to avoid former buddy Lizzie Cundy while attending the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 gala.
"Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends," royal commentator Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called."
"But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore," Seward continued. "And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."
In 2021, Meghan was accused of bullying royal staffers, and a recent exposé forced the allegations to resurface despite the duchess denying them. While walking the red carpet, Meghan was all smiles, but Seward noted that former staffers and pals have discussed their disappointments.
"The point is that people are starting to be actually, you know, speak out about being unhappy with the way that Meghan is," Seward shared. "She was all smiles at one stage, and now she just looks different, and it doesn't look real."
Despite the snub, a source close to Cundy claimed the socialite wasn't interested in reconnecting with the Suits star.
“Lizzie was relieved Meghan left the gala early, avoiding what could have been a very icy reunion," a source revealed. "She’s been very open about how Meghan ghosted her after meeting Harry and was hurt by the sudden cut-off."
"It would have been incredibly awkward, given Lizzie didn’t even get an invite to the wedding," Cundy's friend added.
Sources spoke to Closer.