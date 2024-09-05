Royal Family Urged to Avoid 'Appalling' Reunion With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The royal family is keeping calm and carrying on as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to build careers in the U.S.
The Sussexes publicly complained about their time within the royal fold, and because of their tell-alls, many British citizens don't wish to see them returning to the monarchy.
“Most supporters of the monarchy would be appalled at the prospect of the Sussexes appearing at Trooping the Colour or at Christmas," royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“Their presence would surely detract from the serious work the royal family does throughout the year too," he noted.
OK! previously reported Prince William and Harry were in the same room during their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral on Wednesday, August 28, but sources claim they didn't reconcile at the gathering.
"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," expert Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."
Following Harry's public move to the U.S., the Duke of Sussex released several projects that painted William negatively.
"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," American podcaster Kinsey Schofield stated. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."
In the past Harry shared that he wanted "a family, not an institution," but the anecdotes published in Spare make it challenging to keep a relationship with his relatives.
"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother," Schofield shared. "Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mommy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness."
As Harry and Meghan continue to take on Hollywood, the Windsors will prioritize the Wales children and the future leaders of the crown.
"The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals," a source told an outlet.
"There is very much a feeling of not dwelling on the past but moving forward with the assets they've got which are the younger members of the royal family," they added.
Kate Middleton, William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will eventually build upon King Charles' vision for the monarchy.
"King Charles is very aware that the younger generation is the future of the monarchy and his focus is to ensure that its legacy remains once he has gone — and that can be secured in the Wales era," the source shared.
Fitzwilliams spoke to Daily Mail.