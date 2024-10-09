Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Ghosting' Her Close Friends After Becoming Part of the Royal Family, Expert Claims: 'People Are Just Fed Up'
Meghan Markle dazzled at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, but the Duchess of Sussex managed to avoid her ex-pal Lizzie Cundy while at the charity event.
"Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends," royal commentator Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called."
"But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore," Seward continued. "And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."
As Meghan gained more popularity, her inner circle has seemingly changed, as Cundy and longtime best friend Jessica Mulroney were left on the outs with the former actress.
"The point is that people are starting to be actually, you know, speak out about being unhappy with the way that Meghan is," Seward shared. "She was all smiles at one stage, and now she just looks different, and it doesn't look real."
While at the gathering, Meghan gushed over the work Children's Hospital Los Angeles does, but there were rumors that the Duchess of Sussex left the event shortly after walking the red carpet.
"She looked as if she was striking out on her own in a purposeful way," Seward continued. "But if she only ever stayed for the pictures, which apparently she did, that's counterproductive because she's already got some bad publicity for just appearing and smiling and then disappearing."
"And that's from people that were actually physically there," she added.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Cundy was happy that she didn't have to interact with Meghan while at the gathering.
“Lizzie was relieved Meghan left the gala early, avoiding what could have been a very icy reunion," a source revealed. "She’s been very open about how Meghan ghosted her after meeting Harry and was hurt by the sudden cut-off."
"It would have been incredibly awkward, given Lizzie didn’t even get an invite to the wedding," Cundy added.
Cundy claimed Meghan distanced herself from the British socialite after she began dating Prince Harry. Along with cutting ties with Cundy, Meghan seemingly stopped hanging out with Mulroney after she was criticized for her response to George Floyd's death in 2020.
Influencer Sasha Exeter slammed the Candian stylist for her “textbook white privilege," and the social media scandal was eventually tied to Meghan.
According to insiders, the former actress was "mortified" by the allegations against Mulroney. “Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake, she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public,” a source spilled at the time. “She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”
Mulroney helped Meghan find her 2018 wedding gown and was on the phone with the royal when Harry proposed, but their bond has changed in recent years.
“Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?” a source close to Meghan alleged.
Seward spoke to The Sun.