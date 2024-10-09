Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Ghosting' Her Close Friends After Becoming Part of the Royal Family, Expert Claims: 'People Are Just Fed Up'

Meghan Markle dazzled at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, but the Duchess of Sussex managed to avoid her ex-pal Lizzie Cundy while at the charity event.

"Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends," royal commentator Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called."

"But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore," Seward continued. "And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."