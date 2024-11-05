Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Seem to Be Going Their Separate Ways' as She Focuses on Building American Riviera Orchard
Prince Harry spent three weeks traveling without Meghan Markle, and his solo appearances continue to fuel speculation about the Sussexes distancing themselves professionally.
"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard," expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities."
"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally," Dampier added. "I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years."
It's unclear what the future holds for the Sussexes, but Dampier believes their plans will become clear to the public later on.
"But only time will tell. In terms of their business and charitable activities, they do seem to be going their separate ways," he added.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Tina Brown publicly complained about the Duchess of Sussex's trajectory.
“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," Brown wrote on her new Substack, Fresh H---. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”
Brown later claimed that Harry is “so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant. The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”
Harry and Meghan left the royal fold in 2020, but they've struggled to establish themselves in Hollywood.
“He’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation,” Brown said. “He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”
Meghan began promoting American Riviera Orchard in March, but the luxury jams have yet to hit retailers.
“Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes," Brown added. "Harry could still, as I say, make a comeback. He’ll always be Prince Harry. He’ll always be the grandson of the Queen and the son of Diana.”
According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Brown's words were painful for Meghan to hear.
"Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her," Levin shared. "She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish.”
Dampier spoke to The Sun.