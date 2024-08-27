Meghan Markle Left 'in Tears' After American Riviera Orchard Was 'Mocked' for Being 'Expensive and Nothing Special'

Although Meghan's brand has over 600,000 followers on Instagram, the lengthy wait to purchase items could impact American Riviera Orchard's relevance.

“From a strategic and branding perspective, if you suggest you are going to launch something but then four months later nothing has happened, the world moves on," branding expert Norah Lawlor said.

"Fortunately for them, there has been so much going on in the world in the last four months that they could probably relaunch it and no one would really notice," Lawlor added. "The bigger question is whether they have a real team on it, and whether that team has been able to negotiate the retail channel partnerships to get this into stores."