Meghan Markle Flaunts Figure in Sultry Backless Swimsuit During Beach Getaway With Prince Harry: Photos

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Meghan Markle is making the most of summer, sharing a rare glimpse of a beachside escape while showing off her figure in swimwear. The Suits actress, 44, included the steamy snap as part of a photo dump from a recent family getaway with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 23.

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Meghan Markle Turned Heads in Rare Swimsuit Photo

Source: @meghan/Instagram Megan Markle wore a daring backless swimsuit while enjoying a day at the beach.

In the photo, Meghan wore a body-hugging black one-piece as she watched her husband, 41, and their kids play among the ocean's crashing waves. The California native showed off her figure in the racy backless swimsuit, completing the casual beach look with a baseball cap and black sneakers. "Summer Holiday ☀️," she captioned the photos.

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Meghan Markle Relaxed Outdoors While on Vacation

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle's beloved rescue beagle made a cameo in the post.

Another photo captured the Deal or No Deal alum relaxing on an outdoor lounge chair. She wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun, shielding her eyes with aviator sunglasses as she spent time with her beloved rescue beagle, Mamma Mia. Meghan accessorized her poolside look with dainty earrings and a stack of bracelets.

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The Photos Were Seemingly Taken During Recent Overseas Trip

The photos were seemingly taken during the family's overseas trip to the United Kingdom earlier this month. Meghan and the two children reportedly flew in after a vacation in Europe, marking the first time Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, had seen their grandfather, King Charles, in over four years. One photo captured Harry and their son Archie carrying bouquets, prompting speculation that the family visited Princess Diana's burial site at Althorp, her childhood home. People reported that Harry and Meghan stayed at the 13,000-acre Northamptonshire estate, as the guests of Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, during their trip to his home country. They are also believed to have spent time with other members of the Spencer family.

Prince Harry Was 'Very Happy' About His Family Traveling to the United Kingdom

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States in 2020.