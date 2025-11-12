How Meghan Markle's Friendship With Ex-Bestie Jessica Mulroney Crashed and Burned

Article continues below advertisement

There was a time not too long ago that Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were as thick as thieves. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and the fashion stylist, 45, were once pals who have since fallen out. So, how did their strong friendship break down and deteriorate into dust? The two first met in Toronto while Meghan was filming her USA Network drama, Suits, in the early 2010s. Mulroney made a name for herself as a celebrity stylist and was also the wife (now ex) of Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. When the former actress married Prince Harry in 2018, everything changed behind the gilded cage of the palace.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney Met in 2011

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Jessica and Meghan became besties, with the former introducing the royal into her circle of A-list friends. The frequent Good Morning America guest reportedly helped Meghan spin her public image, often helping her with her sartorial choices. “It was because of Jess that Meghan began wearing clothes rather than clothes wearing her," a source told an outlet. Through the years, the pair vacationed together to fun getaways, and Jessica also attended Meghan's NYC baby shower in 2019. When Meghan became engaged to Harry, 41, in 2017, she couldn't wait to spill the news to Jessica on FaceTime. In her Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, she video-chatted Jessica, squealing: “Oh, my God, Jess, it’s happening. He told me not to peek!"

When Their Friendship Turned a Corner

Source: MEGA The pair met in 2011 while Meghan Markle was filming 'Suits.'

When it came time for the royal wedding of the decade − held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle − Jessica's daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid, while her sons John and Brian were page boys. Everything came to a screeching halt in 2020 when Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of racism, and claimed the latter exhibited “textbook white privilege.” Sasha posted about the Black Lives Matter movement at the time and urged people with large followings to take a stand. The social media star said Jessica "took offense" and sent her a threat "in writing" due to the post. Shortly after, Jessica apologized and seemed to reference her close friendship with Meghan, noting that she had faced issues related to race through someone in her inner circle.

Meghan Wanted to Distance Herself After the Scandal

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney was accused of racism in 2020.

“I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” the fashion expert wrote in a since-deleted note. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.” As a result, Meghan wanted to separate herself from Jessica. "Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with her when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," a source told Us Weekly in June 2020. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney attended Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.