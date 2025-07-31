or
Where Is Jessica Mulroney Now? Inside Her Life Today After Ending Friendship With Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney was once known for her relationship with Meghan Markle, and fans are now curious about where she is today following her 2020 racism scandal.

July 31 2025, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Jessica Mulroney was once known for her very personal relationship with Meghan Markle — with her three children even playing special roles in Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry — but things took a drastic turn when Mulroney was accused of racist behavior in 2020.

Fans are curious where Meghan’s former friend is today after the pair ended their friendship.

Who Is Jessica Mulroney?

Mulroney is a Canada-based stylist and marketing consultant who has appeared on shows like Breakfast Television Toronto, I Do, Redo and Good Morning America.

Is Jessica Mulroney Married?

Jessica was married for 16 years to her husband, Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The pair’s split was confirmed in July, with a source telling a news outlet that the pair had a “fraught few years.

“They’re split,” an insider explained at the time. “Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

Does Jessica Mulroney Have Children?

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica and Ben welcomed three children during their 16-year marriage.

What Happened Between Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney?

Meghan and Jessica were former close friends, with the Canadian native even serving as the Duchess of Sussex’s “unofficial wedding planner” to her wedding to Harry.

The Suits actress cut ties with the mother of three after the latter was accused of racist behavior in 2020 by Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter. Jessica allegedly responded aggressively to Sasha’s call to action, where she urged high-profile figures to speak out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although Jessica issued a public apology, she received further backlash after it was revealed she sent another message to Sasha, alluding to her intent to sue for libel.

Where Is Jessica Mulroney Now?

Jessica continues to work as a stylist and public relations specialist. She recently started a brand named The Bedside Manor in June 2024, which is “focused on developing products and supplements to enhance sleep quality,” according to LinkedIn.

As the brand’s founder, Jessica explained that she “designed and implemented effective sleep routines to help users achieve restorative sleep nightly” and “conducted market research to identify customer needs” to successfully launch the product.

