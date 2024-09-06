or
Prince Harry's 'Real' Reason for Publicizing Royal Family Secrets Finally Revealed

Prince Harry is fighting for security access after moving to the U.S.

Sept. 6 2024

Prince Harry was stripped of his personnel privileges when he stepped down from his senior-level role, but the Duke of Sussex's fight for security could be the reason behind his various tell-all projects.

According to a report, Harry's demand for security is the "real" reason behind his explosive memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

Meghan Markle hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, and an insider claimed the duke is worried about what could happen to his wife and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, if they traveled to England. Harry lost his lawsuit to maintain police protection in the U.K., but he is expected to appeal the High Court's decision.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told an outlet.

"Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs," a separate source noted.

Prince Harry thinks the U.K. is 'still dangerous.'

OK! previously reported an insider claimed Meghan "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."

"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," the insider added. "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building careers in Hollywood.

In Tabloids on Trial, Harry was honest about the concerns he has about his brood spending time in his homeland.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the veteran said in the documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Prince Harry is expected to appeal his security lawsuit.

Although Harry doesn't currently have his desired protection, Queen Elizabeth initially hoped the Sussexes would feel safe while in the region.

"During their time in the U.K., The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to attend public-facing engagements representing the charities and causes which remain dear to them," private secretary Sir Edward said on behalf of the monarch.

"These engagements would no longer be formally undertaken on behalf of Her Majesty but, given the profile of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we would expect they would still attract public attention," he continued.

While living in the U.K., the Sussexes were often the target of racist and violent social media comments.

"Given the Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the Duchess's own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security," Edward added.

"And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past," he noted.

Insiders spoke to People.

Daily Express claimed security was the motivation for Spare.

