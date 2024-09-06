Meghan Markle hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, and an insider claimed the duke is worried about what could happen to his wife and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, if they traveled to England. Harry lost his lawsuit to maintain police protection in the U.K., but he is expected to appeal the High Court's decision.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told an outlet.

"Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs," a separate source noted.