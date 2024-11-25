Where Did Prince Harry's British Accent Go? Royal Sounds 'More Diluted' in Recent Invictus Games Ad
Prince Harry is best known for being part of the royal family, but after four years in California, he might be losing his signature accent.
The Invictus Games shared a promotional video of Harry and country star Jelly Roll, but viewers noticed that Harry sounded different.
“Prince Harry’s British accent sounds more diluted to make way for the American accent,” someone tweeted.
“It is obvious he is trying too hard,” another person said.
“It sounds like Prince Harry is losing his British accent,” another comment read.
“Its been four years, born and brought up in the most British-speaking family in England, and it took him four years to speak in an American accent," a fourth person noticed.
OK! previously reported the veteran, who moved to California in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, discussed his immigration status in an interview while promoting his sporting event in Canada.
"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," Harry told Good Morning America back in February.
Despite the famous redhead alluding to making California a permanent home, royal expert Christopher Andersen questioned the validity of Harry's response.
"There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship," Andersen told an outlet.
Since King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment, it wouldn't make sense for Harry to become an American citizen.
"That would only distance himself further from his British roots and provoke a response from the palace," Andersen explained. "It would only anger the British public and exacerbate matters at a time when Harry’s father is battling cancer and the fate of the monarchy is hanging in the balance."
Though Harry continues to use his dukedom in Hollywood, he would have to give up his formalities to become an American.
"Forget about whether the U.S. would ultimately demand that Harry renounce his titles," Andersen added. "It’s much more likely that King Charles would face pressure to strip Harry of his royal titles if he chose to become a U.S. citizen. And it’s difficult to see the upside of Harry becoming a U.S. citizen."
"What’s in it for him?" Andersen continued. "Why would he further alienate himself from the rest of the royals? Harry says he loves living in America, but that’s not the same as saying he loves America. It was clear that Harry was blindsided when he was asked that question."
The manual of the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service is transparent about their requirements for foreign royals.
"Any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position," the policy states. "The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings. Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution."