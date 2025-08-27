Meghan Markle Reveals Who Said 'I Love You First' While Dishing About Prince Harry During Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is getting real about her early days with Prince Harry. In Season 2 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which dropped Tuesday, August 26, guest Tan France asked the Duchess of Sussex in Episode 3 who said “I love you” first. Meghan didn’t hesitate as she confirmed that “he told” her.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s still got it!” the Remember Me alum joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'Queer Eye' star Tan France appeared on the Netflix show in Episode 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan went on to share that she realized she was in love with Harry on their third date while camping in Botswana. “You really get to know somebody when you’re in a little tent together and there’s like, ‘What is that outside the tent?’” she recalled with a laugh. “‘That’s an elephant.’ ‘Are we gonna be safe?’ ‘Yeah, you’re safe.’ ‘OK.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle worked on crafts in Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan.'

Article continues below advertisement

The episode also showed a more personal side of Meghan. She also recounted a time when she cooked a bad meal for Harry before he proposed in 2017. “I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit,” she explained. “I made a horrible chicken that night. So the point is, you can make a terrible chicken, and someone is still going to appreciate the thought.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress admitted Prince Harry said 'I love you' first.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Two years later, they stepped back from royal duties and moved to Montecito, where they’re raising their two children — Archie and Lilibet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan flipped the script from the first season, offering an even closer look into her world. “So, today we’re starting at my house,” Meghan, 44, announced in Episode 4. “It’s happy hour.”

Article continues below advertisement

She then walked viewers through her backyard. “The hummingbirds are everywhere. Hummingbird feeders around this time of day, they are just battling for who’s at the pub first,” she said with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle shared new details about her relationship with Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

While the cameras never stepped inside her Montecito home, the actress gave a peek into the apple trees that came with the property. “They’re Fuji apples, Anna apples. We make a lot of applesauce, a lot of apple butter and share a lot of apples,” she explained, adding that it reminded her of cooking with her grandmother. “For me, once we had this plethora of apples, it was, ‘Can we bring back some of those small rituals?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Harry didn’t appear on camera this season, but the couple’s dogs, Guy and Mia, stole the show. “Come on, Mia. Slow and steady, Guy,” Meghan said as she walked them outside. Turns out, she actually filmed the show in a rented home nearby to keep their real house private.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 shows more of Meghan Markle's life in Montecito.

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” she told People back in March. “We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day.”