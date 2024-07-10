Meghan Markle's Lavish Life in California Is 'Like a Prom Event' as Duchess of Sussex Slowly Becomes a Socialite

Harry is expected to attend the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, to accept the Pat Tillman Award, and Griffiths thinks it will be a photo opportunity for the partners.

"Although at the Living Legends of Aviation one, she actually didn't turn up with him because a similar controversy had happened before the event and then she didn't go with him," she continued. "I'll be very interested to see if this time next week she goes with him. Serena Williams, her great friend, is presenting the award so she may well attend."

"Life isn't a red carpet event for them to show off their brand, there are some very serious events out there and they are being tin-eared," they noted.