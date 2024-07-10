Meghan Markle's Lavish Life in California Is 'Like a Prom Event' as Duchess of Sussex Slowly Becomes a Socialite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying living in the luxurious community of Montecito, Calif., but the pair's social circle reminded one royal expert of a high school dance.
“I get the impression that life for Meghan Markle at the moment is a sort of prom event and [Harry] is the prom king and she’s the prom queen and she’s setting up all these events over the years that they can attend together," Charlotte Griffiths said on "Palace Confidential."
Harry is expected to attend the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, to accept the Pat Tillman Award, and Griffiths thinks it will be a photo opportunity for the partners.
"Although at the Living Legends of Aviation one, she actually didn't turn up with him because a similar controversy had happened before the event and then she didn't go with him," she continued. "I'll be very interested to see if this time next week she goes with him. Serena Williams, her great friend, is presenting the award so she may well attend."
"Life isn't a red carpet event for them to show off their brand, there are some very serious events out there and they are being tin-eared," they noted.
Meghan, who is originally from the West Coast, and husband are pursuing careers in Hollywood after leaving the royal fold. However, with Harry growing up in the U.K., royal watchers wonder if he's gotten acclimated to his new normal. OK! previously reported royal biographer Tom Quinn thinks the Sussexes have different visions of what their future looks like.
“There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned,” Quinn told an outlet.
Since Meghan is a former actress, Quinn thinks the Suits star still enjoys the spotlight.
“She loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," he stated.
“With news that the couple’s Netflix contract may be under threat, along with the mockery that greeted the launch of her online brand, Meghan feels very much under siege,” the commentator alleged.
Quinn later claimed the Duke of Sussex's pals aren't spending time with him in the U.S.
“Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult,” Quinn noted.
“The truth is that Harry has reinvented himself in a way that just doesn’t work for his family or for friends from the past when he was a very different character,” he added.
Despite royal watchers' perception, Meghan and Harry gushed over being based in the U.S.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."