Meghan Markle Declares 'Being a Mom Is the Most Important Thing in My Entire Life'

Oct. 11 2023, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle has maintained a low profile since the cancelation of her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," but the Duchess of Sussex recently opened up about the joys of parenthood during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit.

Meghan Markle gushed over being a mom during the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke to a crowd on Tuesday, October 10, in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“A year ago we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it’s just that devastating,” Meghan said in reference to the panelist.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hope to create a safer world for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Suits star later discussed how she hopes to protect her youngsters from the internet.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan confessed.“But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us."

Meghan Markle was vocal about her desire to protect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While holding the microphone, Meghan quickly highlighted the speakers who lost their loved ones due to cyberbullying.

“They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle felt like royal life presented a threat to Prince Archie's safety.

Prior to Meghan mentioning Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, Harry introduced the reasoning behind the forum.

“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age," Harry told the crowd. "The priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through."

Meghan has been vocal about her desire to shield her little ones from the dangers of the world, and in her 2021 tell-all interview, the duchess talked about the importance of being a matriarch.

"If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course. All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment that I don’t personally have, right? I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess," Meghan passionately explained to Oprah Winfrey. "I’ve always just still been Meghan, right? So, for me, I’m clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff."

"And the most important title I will ever have is Mom. I know that," she reiterated.

