Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Award Slammed for Being 'Ridiculous'

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, the veteran has been open about his time in the military, and he discussed his experiences in the docuseries Heart of Invictus. OK! previously reported the famous redhead shared how grief influenced his time as a captain.

In the series, Harry claimed he "didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me."

"But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed, I didn't really talk about it," the duke explained.

"I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done but when it all came fizzing out I was bouncing off the walls, I was like what is going on here, I am now feeling everything as opposed to being numb," he added.