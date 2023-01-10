OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Wore 'Little' Makeup To Meet Queen Consort Camilla As King Charles 'Didn't Approve Of Women Who Wore A Lot'

meghan camilla charles pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Whatever King Charles III says, goes.

In an effort to please his father, Prince Harry confessed to purposefully providing now-wife Meghan Markle with specific instructions on how to style her hair and makeup upon initial introduction to Queen Consort Camilla.

Article continues below advertisement
prince charles
Source: mega

In the estranged royal's tell-all memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, Harry detailed preparations he and his then-girlfriend took in order to strengthen Meghan's chance at approval from His Majesty.

MEGHAN MARKLE INITIALLY THOUGHT PRINCE ANDREW WAS QUEEN ELIZABETH'S ASSISTANT, PRINCE HARRY REVEALS

“Meg looked beautiful,” the Duke of Sussex wrote, as he remembered suggesting the Suits star wore her long brunette hair down, exactly how "Pa likes it."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry also made sure Meghan only wore a "little" amount of makeup, since his father "didn't approve of women who wore a lot."

Pressures surrounding this initial meet-and-greet stemmed from immediate backlash the longtime lovers were receiving, as the American actress was considered an "outsider" to the United Kingdom and didn't meet the royals' typical criteria for an individual marrying into the family.

meghan harry
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the nerve-wracking intensity in the moments leading up to Meghan's introduction to Harry's father and stepmother, the duo's preparations appeared to pay off.

Harry described the seemingly smooth encounter as an evening of small talk and surface-level discussions of Charles and Camilla's "fur babies."

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Although things appeared to work out well at first, the 38-year-old revealed he's barely communicated with Camilla throughout the last few years of his rocky royal demise.

THE BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS FROM PRINCE HARRY'S MEMOIR

"We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family. When we see each other, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother," Harry confessed during an interview for Good Morning America on Monday, January 9.

Article continues below advertisement
camilla charles
Source: mega

"I see her as someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and own image for her own sake," the father-of-two concluded.

King Charles' first marriage was to Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 36. The duo welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.