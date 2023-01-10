Meghan Markle Wore 'Little' Makeup To Meet Queen Consort Camilla As King Charles 'Didn't Approve Of Women Who Wore A Lot'
Whatever King Charles III says, goes.
In an effort to please his father, Prince Harry confessed to purposefully providing now-wife Meghan Markle with specific instructions on how to style her hair and makeup upon initial introduction to Queen Consort Camilla.
In the estranged royal's tell-all memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, Harry detailed preparations he and his then-girlfriend took in order to strengthen Meghan's chance at approval from His Majesty.
“Meg looked beautiful,” the Duke of Sussex wrote, as he remembered suggesting the Suits star wore her long brunette hair down, exactly how "Pa likes it."
Harry also made sure Meghan only wore a "little" amount of makeup, since his father "didn't approve of women who wore a lot."
Pressures surrounding this initial meet-and-greet stemmed from immediate backlash the longtime lovers were receiving, as the American actress was considered an "outsider" to the United Kingdom and didn't meet the royals' typical criteria for an individual marrying into the family.
Despite the nerve-wracking intensity in the moments leading up to Meghan's introduction to Harry's father and stepmother, the duo's preparations appeared to pay off.
Harry described the seemingly smooth encounter as an evening of small talk and surface-level discussions of Charles and Camilla's "fur babies."
Although things appeared to work out well at first, the 38-year-old revealed he's barely communicated with Camilla throughout the last few years of his rocky royal demise.
"We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family. When we see each other, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother," Harry confessed during an interview for Good Morning America on Monday, January 9.
"I see her as someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and own image for her own sake," the father-of-two concluded.
King Charles' first marriage was to Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 36. The duo welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984.