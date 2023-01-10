Meghan Markle Wore 'Little' Makeup To Meet Queen Consort Camilla As King Charles 'Didn't Approve Of Women Who Wore A Lot'

In the estranged royal's tell-all memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, Harry detailed preparations he and his then-girlfriend took in order to strengthen Meghan's chance at approval from His Majesty.

“Meg looked beautiful,” the Duke of Sussex wrote, as he remembered suggesting the Suits star wore her long brunette hair down, exactly how "Pa likes it."