Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Heated Pre-Wedding Texts Which Made His Wife Sob 'On The Floor'
Tensions from royals' past are being dug up and exposed in Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.
The Duke of Sussex's tell-all transcript, which was released Tuesday, January 10, revealed an aggressive text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in the moments leading up to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding back in 2018.
The back-and-forth banter erupted after the Princess of Wales decided her daughter Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress was "not sufficient" and didn't fit right — despite precise measurements taken prior to a fitting.
"Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy," Harry detailed of Kate's message to Meghan. "She cried when she tried it on at home."
"Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” the Duchess of Sussex replied to her sister-in-law, to which according to Harry, Kate demanded "all the dressed be remade."
At the time, Princess Kate's disapproval of Meghan's bridesmaid dresses was the least of the Suits star's problems, as she was in the midst of an intense feud with her father, Thomas Markle.
Thomas had been leaking stories to tabloids about his daughter, which caused his wedding invitation to be revoked and added even more fuel to the fire.
“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father,” Harry wrote in the memoir, as he reflected on the heated conversation. “Kate said she was well-aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”
“Yes, Kate, I know….” Meghan — who was consumed by frustration — responded.
Except, according to Harry, Kate didn't stop her rage there, as she began to detail her opinions of disapproval on Meghan and Harry's nuptials.
The 38-year-old military veteran claimed Kate had “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”
At this point, Meghan had lost any remaining ounce of energy to continue to fight with Kate in the final moments before she walked down the aisle.
“I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day,” the "Archetypes" podcast host, 41, instructed, to which Kate, 41, replied, "Fine."
After the alleged text exchange concluded, the prince confessed he came home and found his then-fiancée sobbing "on the floor."