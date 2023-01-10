Meghan Markle Initially Thought Prince Andrew Was Queen Elizabeth's Assistant, Prince Harry Reveals
Prince Harry exposed his wife Meghan Markle's quite-hilarious mix-up during one of her first encounters with the royal family.
In the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, released Tuesday, January 10, Harry admitted the Suits star mistook Prince Andrew as Queen Elizabeth II's assistant when she first met her then-boyfriend's uncle and grandmother at the Royal Lodge in October 2016.
"After a moment Meg asked me something about the Queen’s assistant. I asked who she was talking about," Harry recalled of the shocking, yet comical, encounter.
"'That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn’t her assistant? Who was it?'" Meghan asked her now-husband, as she remained clueless and confused.
"'That was her second son. Andrew,'" Harry explained to Meghan, as he gave her a quick debrief of the royal family tree.
At the time, Prince Andrew was a prominent figure within the monarchy, however, he stepped down from his royal roles in November 2019 — mere months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do the very same in January 2020.
King Charles' younger brother was shunned from The Firm after distasteful attention erupted from his controversial friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Fans of the parents-of-two — who share son Archie and daughter Lillibet — previously learned about the "Archetypes" podcast host's royal introductions during their tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which released on Netflix last month.
During the second episode of the limited series, the dynamic duo provided additional insight on Meghan's first interaction with the Queen and her son — not assistant — Andrew.
"My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met," Harry explained in a confessional interview with producers.
"She had no idea what it all consisted of," the military veteran continued, as he remembered providing his then-girlfriend specific instructions to curtsey to the Queen upon introduction. "It was a bit of a shock to the system for her."
"I mean, it’s surreal. I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before," Meghan confessed. "We were in the car, and we were going to the royal lodge for lunch, and Harry said, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s gonna be here!'"
"We were driving up and he said, 'You know how to curtsey, right?'" she continued, admitting "I just thought it was a joke."