Meghan Markle Initially Thought Prince Andrew Was Queen Elizabeth's Assistant, Prince Harry Reveals

"She had no idea what it all consisted of," the military veteran continued, as he remembered providing his then-girlfriend specific instructions to curtsey to the Queen upon introduction. "It was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

"I mean, it’s surreal. I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before," Meghan confessed. "We were in the car, and we were going to the royal lodge for lunch, and Harry said, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s gonna be here!'"

"We were driving up and he said, 'You know how to curtsey, right?'" she continued, admitting "I just thought it was a joke."