Meghan Markle Was 'Lying' When Declaring She'll Be With Prince Harry Forever, Royal Expert Insists: 'Her Voice Went Up 2 Octaves'
Megyn Kelly and royal expert Dan Wooton didn't bite their tongues when discussing Meghan Markle on the Tuesday, May 6, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
The two chatted about the Duchess of Sussex's recent appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," where Meghan touched on her marriage to Prince Harry — though Wooton believes she wasn't telling the truth.
"I do just want to remind people for all of the times that Meghan Markle says that she's happy in her relationship with Prince Harry," he noted. "And there's this moment where Jamie Kern Lima says, 'Will you stay with Prince Harry forever? Will you be married to him forever?'"
"And her voice goes up two octaves, and she says, 'yes,' because she's lying," Wooton insisted. "And this I've reported for years, I think we spoke about it, but she is shopping the post-divorce book to publishers already."
While Meghan told Lima her hesitancy to write a memoir sometime soon is because she "hasn't lived enough life yet," the British journalist believes otherwise.
"What is going on there is that Megan doesn't want to have to write a book now, which would obviously include loads and loads of positive stuff about Prince Harry, because she is preparing for the big payday, which she knows will be a massive payout to keep her going for years and years," he alleged. "That is what she is proposing to do."
Kelly said her interview with Lima felt fake because of the Suits alum's appearance, as even though she's "wearing no makeup," she has "the perfect blowout."
"She also is pretending that she’s crying," Kelly continued. "And we did a zero in, we zoomed in just to see — there isn't a tear in sight! Look at this, I invite the viewers to take a close-up look at this. Where's the tear? There's nothing there."
"It's an actor's trick," the attorney stated. "She just keeps wiping and wiping and wiping — so we think she has a heart."
The moment Kelly referred to came when the former actress read a note from her and Harry's two kids, Archie and Lilibet.
"From Archie and Lili via Papa: We love your cooking. We love your pancakes and we love, love, love your hugs. You're the best mummy and we love you," the message read.
"So sweet. I also love that it's mummy, instead of mommy, which is very British," she said. "I wasn't expecting this, they're just so great."
"This is why it's so nice to have no makeup on," the As Ever founder joked as she wiped at her eyes.