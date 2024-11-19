or
Meghan Markle's Rumored Memoir Would Come Off as 'Uncaring and Callous' Amid Royal Health Crises

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is rumored to be working on a tell-all memoir.

Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has yet to release a follow-up memoir to Spare, but her rumored tell-all could impact her reputation as King Charles battles cancer.

Meghan Markle claimed she struggled to 'fit in' with Prince Harry's family.

“In theory, there is no reason why Meghan could not write a memoir," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "It would almost certainly sell well, probably very well, but as she knows perfectly well, that would depend on how sensational it was.”

“At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous, if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family," the commentator added, referring to Charles and Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in California.

The Sussexes previously discussed their decision to leave the royal fold in Harry & Meghan, but Meghan would have to dish on her life before joining the royal family if she wrote a book.

“It is also unclear how much she would want to reveal about her own family, she is, bar her mother Doria, estranged from all of them," Fitzwilliams noted.

Despite the popularity of Spare, Harry's confessions could impact his American residency status, as he admitted to abusing illegal substances.

“There is also a fear that Donald Trump, especially if he felt provoked in any way, might seek to open the investigation as to whether Harry declared the drug taking he discussed so openly in Spare and when promoting the memoir on his visa application," Fitzwilliams added.

"The bolthole the Sussexes reportedly have in Portugal might come in useful sooner than they supposed," he noted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

OK! previously reported the Heritage Foundation's Niles Gardiner discussed how Trump's presidency could impact Harry's lavish lifestyle.

"President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law," Gardiner told GB News.

"With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the U.S. public for scrutiny," the political commentator added.

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are concerned about Donald Trump's transition back to the White House.

The conservative think tank hoped the government would expose Harry's immigration application, but Homeland Security previously ruled in Harry's favor.

"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."

"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.

New York lawyer Michael Wildes wondered if the politician would avoid kicking Harry out of the U.S. due to his proximity to King Charles.

"He may just pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes," Wildes told a publication. “I've worked with Mr. Trump personally on very delicate matters in the past relating to immigration and he literally has a Trump card in these matters."

Fitzwilliams spoke to Daily Express.

