Meghan Markle Is 'Strategically Holding Off' on Releasing Her Explosive Tell-All
Meghan Markle is rumored to be working on a follow-up memoir to Prince Harry's Spare, but the Duchess of Sussex could be waiting on the right timing to share her life story.
“The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high," a source told an outlet. “We’re talking tens of millions for her authorized biography — it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no."
“And love her or hate her, there's no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share," they added.
Since leaving the U.K., the former actress has been honest about the emotional turmoil she experienced as a royal, but there could be more details about her struggle to bond with her famous in-laws.
“She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth — and why shouldn’t she, when she’s endured so much?" the insider asked.
Meghan publishing her own book could help the duchess address the ongoing bullying allegations against her — which she denied in 2021. OK! previously reported a former employee discussed Meghan's 5 A.M. email policy after the duchess was accused of being a "dictator" in an exposé.
“My working day may not be your working day,” Meghan purportedly noted when communicating with staff. “Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”
“If you’re in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea,” an ex-staffer told an outlet. “[After] a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success.”
Despite the harsh words a former member of team Sussex said about Meghan, ex-Archewell staffer Ben Browning defended his old bosses.
“We all continue to be friends," Browning admitted. “The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.”
“We’re here for a reason,” Browning later stressed. “If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good.”
Although Browning enjoyed his time with the Sussexes, an anonymous source claimed they hated working under the Suits star.
“She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice,” one source claimed. “They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”
“She’s absolutely relentless,” another insider shared. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”
Members of the royal family having high expectations for their team isn't new, as other senior royals were known to be demanding.
“There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit (when Harry and Meghan left the royal family), Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," a courtier told an outlet.
"Princess Margaret regularly got people to hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, for example, and that’s just laughed off as hilarious eccentricity. Look at Prince Andrew, he was unbelievable to the staff," they continued.
The courtier later mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex was dealing with mental health struggles while in the U.K., and the stress could've influenced her approach to leadership.
“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments," they claimed. "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s---."
“But it was an incredibly fraught time, and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt," the insider stated. "She has said herself she was suicidal at times.”
