Meghan Markle's Mom Breaks Down In Tears Recounting Her Daughter's Mental Health Struggles: 'That’s Not An Easy One To Hear'

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland is getting candid about her daughter’s struggles with suicidal ideation, detailing the pain of not being able to adequately “protect” her child as she faced vitriol from the British tabloids after marrying Prince Harry.

During the latest installment of Netflix’s explosive new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Ragland grew visibly emotional as she recounted the moment her daughter revealed ​​“she had wanted to take her own life” due to the seemingly endless scrutiny from the U.K. media.

“That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad,” Ragland shared during the episode, which hit the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15. "That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear.”