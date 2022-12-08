Meghan Markle Reveals Sharing Suicidal Thoughts 'Wasn't An Easy Decision' To Make: 'I Don't Want Anyone To Feel Alone'
Meghan Markle has provided a bit of background context to the suicidal confessions she made during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, returned to the microphone on Tuesday, December 6, for an emotional acceptance speech at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Awards in New York City.
"It wasn’t an easy decision to make, as you can imagine," Meghan admitted of the depressive episode she deeply discussed in March 2021. "I don’t want anyone to feel alone."
The "Archetypes" podcast host noted the "spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing" and encouraged others to use their platforms — both big and small – to advocate for those who may be dealing with similar struggles.
"We all need to — when we can, if we feel brave enough — to just speak honestly about your own experience," the Suits actress continued. "It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way — you don’t see a way out."
Harry displayed affection for his stunning wife and supported her as she spoke on the sensitive topic.
"Ultimately, we live in this world now where sharing experiences and sharing stories has an enormous impact," the Duke of Sussex added to his wife's motivational message. "But you’ve got to lead from the front. Society as we know is not made up to encourage vulnerability. We collectively can heal together if we share our stories."
The duo was awarded a trophy from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, which acknowledges individuals who have "demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice and human rights."
During the infamous tell-all interview, Meghan opened up about the painfully provoked thoughts of suicide she felt after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.
"I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,'" the mother-of-two expressed in regard to the negative coverage of the royal wedding that circulated through the British press at the time. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).