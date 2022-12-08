Meghan Markle Reveals Sharing Suicidal Thoughts 'Wasn't An Easy Decision' To Make: 'I Don't Want Anyone To Feel Alone'

During the infamous tell-all interview, Meghan opened up about the painfully provoked thoughts of suicide she felt after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.

"I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,'" the mother-of-two expressed in regard to the negative coverage of the royal wedding that circulated through the British press at the time. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."