Prince Harry Admits He 'Hated' Himself For How He Dealt With Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts

"They knew how bad it was. They thought, ‘Well, why can’t she deal with it?’ Everyone has dealt with it, why can’t she? But this was different, really different. If you strip all of that away and say, 'OK fine, it was exactly the same, do we still believe she should have sucked it up like all other members of the family or it’s about time we stop?' But no one would have private conservations with the editors saying enough. My dad said to me, ‘You can’t take on the media. The media will always be the media.’ I said, 'I disagree. I have 30 years of experience of looking behind the curtain of how this system runs – constants briefings about other members of the family, about favors inviting the press in,'" Harry said of trying to get the tabloids to cover everything Meghan did.

"It’s a dirty game. There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories, so the Comm teams want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something else about their principal, so the offices work against each other. It’s this weird understanding or acceptance that happens. You can always say, ‘I don’t know about this.’ No, but what I am asking is ‘Have you done anything to stop it?’ And the answer is no. William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office. We made an agreement that would never happen in our dad's office," he continued.