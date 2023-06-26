Meghan Markle 'Not a Great Audio Talent' After Spotify Slashes Her Podcast, CEO of United Talent Agency Declares

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," the executive said at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival last week. "And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."

The harsh words from Zimmer — who has represented performers like Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Chelsea Handler — comes as it was revealed that she and Prince Harry failed to deliver high numbers after inking the $20 million deal with the music streaming platform in 2020.