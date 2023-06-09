Archie Receives 'Surprise' Gift From California Shop for 4th Birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Thank You Note
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, was spoiled with special gifts when he turned 4 last month!
One month after the tot celebrated his birthday on May 6, a bike shop in their neighborhood of Montecito, Calif., revealed via social media that they received a thank you note from the couple for the present they sent the tot.
"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke, and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday," a typed letter read, which was signed by Harrison Colcord, a member of their team.
"The bike has brought much joy and is most appreciated by the family," the message continued. "They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."
The shop wrote in their Instagram caption, "We hope they don’t mind us sharing this lovely thank you letter we received today! ❤️❤️❤️."
The letter was printed on the couple's official stationery, which had "The office of the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex" emblazoned across the top.
As OK! reported, the Spare author wasn't able to be with his eldest child on his big day, as he was overseas for dad King Charles' historic coronation. However, after the ceremony ended, Harry skipped the festivties and headed back to America.
According to a source, the family celebrated the tot with a low-key bash at home.
Another insider revealed the new monarch was "genuinely quite disappointed" that the Duke of Sussex didn't stay for the weekend, but he made sure to honor the California-based crew during a private lunch.
A source claimed Charles also gave his his youngest grandson a special shoutout, toasting to "those that weren’t there," adding he wished Archie a happy birthday "wherever he was." Harry and Meghan also share daughter Lilibet, 2.
Tension between Harry and his relatives is still high, and though he was in London this week for his phone hacking trial, it's believed he "made no attempt" to see his family members while in town.