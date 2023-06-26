Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Given Ultimatum by Netflix to Produce Better Content for $50 Million: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly been given an ultimatum by Netflix, it's been reported.

According to The Sun, the streaming giant reportedly told the duo, who moved to California in 2020, that if they want to be paid £40m ($51 million) for their outstanding fees, then they have to make better content. So far, the pair has allegedly only been paid half of their £81m ($103 million) contract.

“They will get the rest only if they produce content of real interest, an industry source has revealed,” the outlet reported.