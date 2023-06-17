'F****** Grifters': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bashed by Spotify Exec Bill Simmons After Brand Cuts Ties
Now that Spotify has parted ways with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, company exec Bill Simmons is airing out his grievances against the couple.
The Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization of the company discussed his feelings on the situation during the Friday, June 16, episode of his own podcast.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters.' That’s the podcast we should of launched with them," he chuckled. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories." Simmons didn't elaborate any further on the chat he once had with the Spare author.
Meghan launched her "Archetypes" podcast last year after the Sussexes secured a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020. Though the series received some good press due to her interviews with big names like pal Serena Williams, it appears it wasn't popular enough to earn a second season.
However, the fallout between the couple and the company may not have been personal, as Spotify employee Sahar Elhabashi revealed they were undergoing major layoffs.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce," she confirmed when the update was announced on Thursday, June 15.
The cancellation comes amid a rough few months for the parents-of-two, as they faced immense backlash over their NYC car chase, as many believed they were dramatizing what went down.
"They're dealing with a lot of turmoil and criticism right now, and it's stressing Harry out," a source spilled to Radar. "Things were bad enough back in the U.K., but the fact that Americans are now giving them a hard time is really worrisome. He just wants everything to be perfect."
As OK! reported last month, a spokesman for the pair claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" due to paparazzi, but the NYPD downplayed the seriousness of the situation, claiming no one's life was ever in danger.
Even the duo's taxi driver admitted the reports seemed "exaggerated," though he acknowledged Meghan and Harry were "nervous" during the car ride.
