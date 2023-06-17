'F****** Grifters': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bashed by Spotify Exec Bill Simmons After Brand Cuts Ties

"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters.' That’s the podcast we should of launched with them," he chuckled. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories." Simmons didn't elaborate any further on the chat he once had with the Spare author.

Meghan launched her "Archetypes" podcast last year after the Sussexes secured a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020. Though the series received some good press due to her interviews with big names like pal Serena Williams, it appears it wasn't popular enough to earn a second season.

However, the fallout between the couple and the company may not have been personal, as Spotify employee Sahar Elhabashi revealed they were undergoing major layoffs.