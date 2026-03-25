Meghan Markle Not Worried About 'Empty' Threats From Royal Family as Duchess 'Won't Live in Fear'
March 25 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have built a new life for themselves across the pond in Montecito, Calif., six years after they stepped back from the royal family.
Now, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, "isn’t remotely worried about the palace taking action against her" or Harry, 41, according to an insider.
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Create More Drama With The Firm
An insider recently divulged to Closer how Meghan isn't interested in stirring up a new war with The Firm as they're too busy dealing with the former Prince Andrew's scandals involving s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
"The last thing King Charles or Prince William want is another messy battle with the Sussexes dominating the headlines," the source added. "In Meghan's view, all this talk about stripping titles or shutting them down has never been anything more than an empty threat."
"She’s not going to live in fear of something that’s likely never going to happen. She knows there are plenty of people within The Firm that would love to see them punished and have actively been trying to make it happen and nothing has come of it," they noted.
"Meghan isn’t losing any sleep over what the Palace thinks. If anything she seems to be enjoying pushing their buttons right now, it’s clear she’s feeling pretty untouchable. She’s convinced that if she and Harry do lose their titles it’s going to trigger a massive backlash and she insists the royals know it," the insider dished.
- Meghan Markle Has 'Moved on' From the Royal Family and 'Doesn't Want Anything to Do With It'
- King Charles Is the Only Senior Royal 'Holding Out Any Hope of a Reconciliation' With Prince Harry Amid Feud
- Kate Middleton Had 'Less Interest' Than Prince William in Trying to Stop Prince Harry's Royal Exit, Book Claims
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Prince William Could Be King in the Near Future
"In some ways, the knowledge that William could one day pull the rug out from under them has actually made her even more bold, almost like she figures it’s now or never and she might as well grab every opportunity while she still can," the source said.
Charles, 77, is currently suffering from a form of cancer and reportedly might give William, 43, the throne sooner rather than later.
Meghan Markle Is Aware Things Could Change When Prince William Takes the Throne
A different insider told Closer the Suits star knows her royal status could look very different once the Prince of Wales becomes king.
"She does admit that once William takes the throne the situation will probably change, but she says there’s no winning with him anyway so she doesn’t see the point in tiptoeing around now," they said.
The Sussexes and the Wales' relationship in recent years has deteriorated, with Harry releasing his memoir Spare in 2023 and spilling major royal tea about his arguments with his older brother. He also penned how isolated him and his wife felt while being senior members of the Windsor clan.