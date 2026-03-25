Meghan Markle Not Worried About 'Empty' Threats From Royal Family as Duchess 'Won't Live in Fear'

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Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have built a new life for themselves across the pond in Montecito, Calif., six years after they stepped back from the royal family. Now, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, "isn’t remotely worried about the palace taking action against her" or Harry, 41, according to an insider.

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Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Create More Drama With The Firm

Source: MEGA The Sussexes and the Wales' relationship in recent years has deteriorated.

An insider recently divulged to Closer how Meghan isn't interested in stirring up a new war with The Firm as they're too busy dealing with the former Prince Andrew's scandals involving s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. "The last thing King Charles or Prince William want is another messy battle with the Sussexes dominating the headlines," the source added. "In Meghan's view, all this talk about stripping titles or shutting them down has never been anything more than an empty threat."

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Source: MEGA Prince William could be crowned sooner rather than later.

"She’s not going to live in fear of something that’s likely never going to happen. She knows there are plenty of people within The Firm that would love to see them punished and have actively been trying to make it happen and nothing has come of it," they noted. "Meghan isn’t losing any sleep over what the Palace thinks. If anything she seems to be enjoying pushing their buttons right now, it’s clear she’s feeling pretty untouchable. She’s convinced that if she and Harry do lose their titles it’s going to trigger a massive backlash and she insists the royals know it," the insider dished.

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Prince William Could Be King in the Near Future

Source: MEGA The Sussexes left the royal family in 2020.

"In some ways, the knowledge that William could one day pull the rug out from under them has actually made her even more bold, almost like she figures it’s now or never and she might as well grab every opportunity while she still can," the source said. Charles, 77, is currently suffering from a form of cancer and reportedly might give William, 43, the throne sooner rather than later.

Meghan Markle Is Aware Things Could Change When Prince William Takes the Throne

Source: MEGA Prince Harry dropped his bombshell memoir 'Spare' in 2023.