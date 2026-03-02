King Charles to Give Prince William the Throne Within Months as Monarch's Cancer Battle Continues, Insider Claims: 'It Won't Feel Like Surrender'

Article continues below advertisement

The end may near for King Charles' reign as he reportedly could be handing over the throne to his heir, Prince William. The monarch, 77, has been dealing a form of cancer since 2024, and according to new reports, he's ready to step down and possibly abdicate in favor of the Prince of Wales, 43.

King Charles Has 'Waited a Lifetime' to Be Monarch

Source: MEGA Prince William is the heir to the British throne.

"The transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page on March 2. “Charles will not be seen as pushed,” a palace insider noted. “He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms.”

King Charles Had His Coronation in 2023

Source: MEGA King Charles was formally crowned in 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

After Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 after 70 years in power, Charles was immediately proclaimed as sovereign at the age of 73. He was the oldest person to assume the British throne and had been the heir apparent since 1952, when his mother was crowned Queen. The former Duke of Cornwall had his grand coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. William, 43, has been taking on more royal engagements as his father deals with his illness, and “in many ways, he’s already king unofficially."

Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Have Plagued King Charles' Reign

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's scandals have impacted King Charles' reign.

"The institution is preparing emotionally, even if the paperwork hasn’t caught up," the source went on. “The monarchy survives because it adapts before it has to. If there’s a handover, it won’t feel like surrender. It will feel inevitable," they added. Charles' sovereignty has been marred with much scandal in recent years, including his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, being friends with Jeffrey Epstein. The King was forced to strip away Andrew's royal titles and his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge in October 2025.

Prince William Wanted to 'Banish' the Former Prince Andrew Years Ago

Source: MEGA Prince William wanted to kick out ex-Prince Andrew long before his titles were taken away.