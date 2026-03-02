or
Article continues below advertisement
King Charles to Give Prince William the Throne Within Months as Monarch's Cancer Battle Continues, Insider Claims: 'It Won't Feel Like Surrender'

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles could be taking a step back and giving up the throne as his cancer battle continues, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

The end may near for King Charles' reign as he reportedly could be handing over the throne to his heir, Prince William.

The monarch, 77, has been dealing a form of cancer since 2024, and according to new reports, he's ready to step down and possibly abdicate in favor of the Prince of Wales, 43.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Has 'Waited a Lifetime' to Be Monarch

image of prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is the heir to the British throne.

"The transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page on March 2.

“Charles will not be seen as pushed,” a palace insider noted. “He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms.”

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Had His Coronation in 2023

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles was formally crowned in 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

After Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 after 70 years in power, Charles was immediately proclaimed as sovereign at the age of 73. He was the oldest person to assume the British throne and had been the heir apparent since 1952, when his mother was crowned Queen.

The former Duke of Cornwall had his grand coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

William, 43, has been taking on more royal engagements as his father deals with his illness, and “in many ways, he’s already king unofficially."

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Have Plagued King Charles' Reign

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's scandals have impacted King Charles' reign.

"The institution is preparing emotionally, even if the paperwork hasn’t caught up," the source went on.

“The monarchy survives because it adapts before it has to. If there’s a handover, it won’t feel like surrender. It will feel inevitable," they added.

Charles' sovereignty has been marred with much scandal in recent years, including his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, being friends with Jeffrey Epstein. The King was forced to strip away Andrew's royal titles and his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge in October 2025.

Prince William Wanted to 'Banish' the Former Prince Andrew Years Ago

image of prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William wanted to kick out ex-Prince Andrew long before his titles were taken away.

William reportedly wanted to axe his disgraced uncle, 66, from The Firm years ago, allegedly telling his father and grandmother that Andrew "must be banished before the rot sets in."

Royal author Russell Myers wrote in his recent book, William and Catherine, how the Duke of Cambridge and Charles aren't on the same page when it comes to Andrew.

"It was six years later before King Charles finally took that action of stripping his title, stripping his honors and exiling him from public life," he penned. "William had had his way, then certainly the royal family would've been able to be on the front foot many years ago."

