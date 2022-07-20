OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Was Turned Down When She Reportedly Asked NYC Restaurant To Clear Out So She & Prince Harry Could Dine Privately

meghan markle nyc restaurant prince harry dine privately
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 20 2022

It seems Meghan Markle wanted to receive the royal treatment during her and Prince Harry's recent visit to the Big Apple!

According to eyewitnesses at Manhattan's Locanda Verde restaurant, the mom-of-two made a few "princess"-like requests while dining at the trendy eatery on Monday, July 18.

To start, a spy told Page Six the former actress, 40, "asked the people at Locanda Verde to have the entire inner outdoor courtyard – which seats 50 – for herself and four people, including Prince Harry."

"The owners told her it had been reserved for a birthday party for 15 people and refused to bounce the party out of the space," the onlooker dished. "They told her she’d need to sit inside, which she did."

meghan markle nyc restaurant prince harry dine privately
Source: mega
The Sussexes and their guests were then "seated in the middle of the busy restaurant," though there was "lots and lots of security all throughout" the space. It was their guards who reportedly told patrons they'd be "asked to leave" if they tried to take a photo of the duo.

Their rep hasn't commented on the speculation, though another source told the outlet that the spouses just "requested a specific table in the dining room."

While Harry, 37, Meghan and their guests — who an additional insider said looked like "another couple that seemed to be close friends" — mostly kept to themselves, the Suits alum sent well-wishes to a customer celebrating their birthday.

"There was a random birthday celebration at the table next to theirs. Meghan went up to them with Harry and said, ‘I wish you the happiest birthday,’ to the table next to her," recalled the spy. "They were all dumbfounded and just said, ‘Thank you so much.'"

meghan markle nyc restaurant prince harry dine privately
Source: mega

The pair made the trip to the east coast to attend a United Nations event being held in honor of Nelson Mandela, as Harry was asked to give a speech — but not everyone present was happy to see them.

As OK! previously shared, some even heckled him outside the building, with one sign reading, "Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in [South Africa]. Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic. Why are they here?"

