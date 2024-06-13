Victoria and David Beckham Are on 'Good Terms' With Kate Middleton After Icing Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Victoria and David Beckham are getting closer to the royal family after the duo seemingly cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The British power couple often attend royal engagements, but they haven't been seen with the Sussexes in years.
“It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source told an outlet. “Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."
"It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family positively," the source added. “She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham.”
OK! previously reported the soccer star recently became an ambassador for Charles' charity.
“The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests," a source told an outlet. “This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”
David released a statement celebrating his work with Charles.
"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," he said about the venture. “I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."
“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work," the cultural icon stated. “It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips.”
Royal biographer Angela Levin touched upon the distance between the Sussexes' and the Beckhams.
"David Beckham was going to go to the Invictus Games. He was asked by Harry if he would go, and he did. But Harry wouldn't talk to him at all," the biographer alleged.
"He flew all the way to Sydney, but nothing happened," she continued. "But then the Beckhams were accused of leaking material, saying nasty things about the Sussexes, and they got very upset. And that's what made him absolutely furious."
According to Levin, Charles and David bonded over their love of beekeeping.
"King Charles loves him, they've got lots in common now. They both love having bees and making their own honey," Levin noted.
"And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about. But also he's been looking for somebody who would be help running his charity, the King's Charity," she explained. "And he's a working man who actually has come up from the bottom and actually done it all himself."
"Beckham would be marvelous at helping these people, doing all that," she concluded.
