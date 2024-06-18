Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Still 'Very Much in Love' Despite Divorce Rumors

During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the thespian revealed that he warned the former actress about joining the royal fold.

“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends,’” he told host Chris Wallace.

“‘We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me,'” he added.