Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Still 'Very Much in Love' Despite Divorce Rumors
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hit with a series of divorce rumors last year, but Wendell Pierce assured fans that their bond remains strong.
“When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well,” Pierce told an outlet. “They look very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing.”
“I’ve gotten to see her just a few times since, and we’ve been able to reminisce and so it’s real, we have fond memories of working together,” he noted.
During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the thespian revealed that he warned the former actress about joining the royal fold.
“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends,’” he told host Chris Wallace.
“‘We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me,'” he added.
OK! previously reported Meghan and Harry gushed over their new life in California while traveling around Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan admitted.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry shared. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
After the success of the couple's trip to Nigeria, Harry revealed that they would team up to take on opportunities around the globe.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
