ROYALS Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accused of Photoshopping Their Kids in 2024 Christmas Card: 'What Is This?' Source: ARCHEWELL Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were accused of editing their Christmas photo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a rare photo of their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their annual Christmas card, but critics think the duo digitally altered the image.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ARCHEWELL Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their annual Christmas card.

Article continues below advertisement

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a FRAUDULENT Christmas photo," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Archie hasn’t grown in two years and is the same size as his younger sister... What is this garbage?" "In this day and age, with the quality of cameras, is this blurred c--- the best they could achieve? What are they hiding?" one questioned, while another added, "The only one in focus is Meghan. Fake photo."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their kids out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the online conspiracy theories the snapshot fueled, some social media users rushed to the duo's defense. "If Harry and Meghan's Christmas card makes you foam at the mouth, then maybe it's time to seek some help for your anger management and psychology issues," one admirer stated. "Because there's clearly something wrong with you if you're angry at a silly Christmas card."

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported their holiday message included pictures from their international tours and their family. "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year," the text read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Even though their portraits received some pushback, some fans were excited to see Archie and Lilibet run toward their parents. "It’s very cute. Their kids are getting so big," one person commented, while another said, "Oh my goodness, how is Lilibet so tall? Seems like she was just a toddler."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their kids in California away from the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry has been candid about how his royal upbringing affected him, and some royal watchers praised the Sussexes for not showing their youngsters' faces in the greeting. "Really commendable how they’re determined to keep their kids out of the spotlight as much as possible. Good for them," one Reddit user said, while another noted, "I really admire how little they show their kids. It was something they identified as a priority when leaving and they’ve stuck with it. Celebrities worldwide could learn from them."

Article continues below advertisement

It hasn't been confirmed if the Sussexes enhanced Archie and Lilibet's likeness, but they wouldn't be the first royals to do so. Earlier this year, Kate Middleton was criticized for photoshopping a social media post with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the Princess of Wales said in a remorseful X post. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," the mom-of-three added. "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often attend events without their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.