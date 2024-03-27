King Charles' Cancer 'Treatment Is Going Well' Despite Monarch Taking a Step Back From Royal Duties
King Charles is taking a step back from public engagements as he focuses on his current battle with cancer. His Majesty revealed he was diagnosed with the condition after he had a procedure for his enlarged prostate.
According to a source, Charles' "treatment is going well," adding "both doctors and patient remain positive."
Although Charles hasn't attended many engagements, royalists hope to see His Majesty at the royal Easter service.
"His attendance at the Easter Sunday Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, together with Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family is highly encouraging," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
"It is clearly proof of the reports that his treatment is going well. Needless to say, the workaholic monarch reportedly finds the restrictions on his activities extremely frustrating," he added.
"His subjects, however, will be delighted that he will be attending and hope that the speculation that he might attend the Buckingham Palace garden parties in May and Royal Ascot in June proves accurate," Fitzwilliams said.
While Charles slowly returns to the spotlight, Kate Middleton and Prince William will spend the holiday in Norfolk after the Princess of Wales announced she also has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
"It shows he is very much in charge which is essential, especially at this unprecedented time for the royal family, when both he and the Princess of Wales are fighting a serious illness," he added.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after her photo editing scandal made waves.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
