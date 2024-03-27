King Charles' Cancer 'Treatment Is Going Well' Despite Monarch Taking a Step Back From Royal Duties

According to a source, Charles' "treatment is going well," adding "both doctors and patient remain positive."

Although Charles hasn't attended many engagements, royalists hope to see His Majesty at the royal Easter service.

"His attendance at the Easter Sunday Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, together with Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family is highly encouraging," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.

"It is clearly proof of the reports that his treatment is going well. Needless to say, the workaholic monarch reportedly finds the restrictions on his activities extremely frustrating," he added.