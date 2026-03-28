Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Caused Much 'Distress' to Late Queen Elizabeth, New Book Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth Died in 2022

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017.

The Queen — who died in September 2022 after seven decades on the throne — "had much on her mind" during the last few years of her long life. According to the book, "family problems with Prince Harry and the then-Prince Andrew, and an increasingly maverick Prime Minister in Boris Johnson" clouded the Queen's brain at the time. "Whenever Prince Harry called his grandmother, she asked her lady-in-waiting to stay with her. The distress the Sussexes caused the Queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated," Vickers wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes Tied the Knot in May 2018

Source: MEGA The Sussexes tied the knot just a few months after their engagement.

Vickers' biography of the Queen stemmed from meeting with her over 40 times in the last 55 years. He also noted how Meghan's introduction into her royal family when she began dating Harry, 41, in mid-2016 was a pivotal moment for the sovereign. "The Queen herself suggested that Harry should wait a year [before his marriage]," Vickers penned. "He did not take her advice. Instead, as we know, the wedding went ahead just over six months after the couple's engagement." The Suits star, 44, and the Invictus Games founder announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot in May 2018.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry asked his grandmother for permission before his proposal.

The grand nuptials took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with a slew of celebrity guests and many members of The Firm in attendance. Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir Spare how he had to ask his grandmother's permission to pop the question to the former actress. He asked the Queen for her blessing in the middle of a field where she was with her hunting dogs.

Prince Harry Wrote About Getting the Queen's Blessing in His Memoir

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' was published in 2023.