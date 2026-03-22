Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage 'Now Characterized by Bust-Ups, Separations, Boredom, Frustration and Money Worries'

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OK! can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is said to be under massive growing strain, with insiders telling us the couple's relationship is now marked by "bust-ups, separations, boredom, frustration and money worries" as they struggle to define their life beyond the royal family. The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex and his 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex wife recently carried out a low-key two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan, where they met children at a refugee camp and hospital, joined a World Health Organization delegation at the National Center for Rehabilitation of Addicts and took part in a football event with young people. Yet the visit – which might once have dominated headlines – attracted noticeably less attention than previous trips to countries including Colombia, Nigeria and Jamaica, prompting renewed questions about the couple's public relevance since leaving royal duties in 2020.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out a low-key two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan.

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A source close to the situation said the pressure surrounding the duo's brand and reputation has begun to affect their relationship. The insider said: "The pressure surrounding Harry and Meghan's public image and business ventures has started to take a real toll on the relationship. From the outside, it can look polished and successful, but behind closed doors, their marriage is now characterized by bust-ups, separations, boredom, frustration and money worries. They are both highly ambitious and used to being in control, which means tensions can quickly rise when things don't unfold the way they planned." The source continued: "There are periods when they are effectively living quite separate lives because their work commitments and personal priorities pull them in different directions."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'both have strong ideas about what their future should look like.'

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"Harry and Meghan both have strong ideas about what their future should look like, and when those visions clash it can lead to heated disagreements. Trying to juggle media deals, brand launches and public expectations has created a constant background of pressure. Financially, they are still extremely comfortable, so it's not about struggling to pay the bills. The issue is more about sustaining the level of success and lifestyle they've built for themselves. There's an expectation that their projects will continue generating huge returns, and when public enthusiasm softens or business ventures don't deliver the impact they hoped for, it becomes another source of stress that feeds into the frustration between them." The couple stepped back from royal duties five years ago, relocating to California with the aim of pursuing philanthropic and commercial ventures. Since then, they have signed high-profile media deals, including projects with Netflix, while Meghan has attempted to build a lifestyle brand, As Ever, offering products such as honey, raspberry preserves, teas and baked goods. But another source said the couple faces a challenging landscape as independent public figures.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

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They added: "Since stepping away from their royal roles, Harry and Meghan have lost the huge institutional backing that once amplified everything they did. Without the structure and visibility that comes with the monarchy, they're now operating in a highly competitive celebrity landscape where countless public figures are fighting for attention. Today, simply being famous isn't enough to hold people's interest long-term. Audiences want a clear identity and a strong sense of purpose behind what someone is doing. If that message becomes blurred, it's much harder to maintain momentum. There's no question they remain internationally known figures, and that recognition still carries real value. But influence today isn't driven by titles alone – it depends on building trust, showing consistency and maintaining a genuine connection with the public. Some people assumed that the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew might indirectly benefit Harry and Meghan by shifting attention toward them as a positive example of what can come out of the royal family."

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Source: MEGA Recent polling suggests the couple's popularity has declined in the United Kingdom.