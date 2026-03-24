Meghan Markle's 'Very' Sultry Role on 'Suits' Sparked Fears Among Royal Family Before She Married Prince Harry

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Meghan Markle — who earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of paralegal Rachel Zane on USA Network's Suits — reportedly raised concerns over her part on the drama ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

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Meghan Markle's Role as Rachel Zane 'Was Very S---'

Source: MEGA 'Suits' aired on USA Network from 2011 until 2019.

“It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very s---,” Meghan's former costar Eric Roberts’ wife, Eliza Roberts, recently divulged to Daily Mail. “Her making love with another man, that was just — they’ve never seen anything like that,” she continued. The Duchess of Sussex's romance with Patrick J. Adams' character Michael Ross was a main storyline through the legal drama's nine-season run. Meghan appeared on the show from 2011 until 2018.

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'Meghan Is a Star,' Eliza Roberts Says

Source: MEGA Eliza Roberts gave some insight into Meghan Markle's acting career.

“She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much. Women don’t give up their jobs for a marriage anymore," Eliza noted. But while Eliza understood the former actress' “intention” to leave Hollywood at the time of the marriage, the talent manager stated Meghan “is a young woman who needs to be acting.” “Meghan is a star,” Eliza said. “From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn’t matter. It was always going to happen.”

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signed a $100 Million Deal With Netflix in 2020

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry, 41, stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to California. They since dipped their toes in the world of podcasting, memoir writing, philanthropic efforts and launched their Archewell productions banner. That same year, they signed a $100 million contract with Netflix to produce a variety of content for the streamer. In recent months, the As Ever founder is slowing testing the waters to return to acting and the bright lights of Tinseltown.

Meghan Markle Will Appear in the Comedy Flick 'Close Personal Friends'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle will be making her grand return to acting in an upcoming film.