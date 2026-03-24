Meghan Markle's 'Very' Sultry Role on 'Suits' Sparked Fears Among Royal Family Before She Married Prince Harry
March 24 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle — who earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of paralegal Rachel Zane on USA Network's Suits — reportedly raised concerns over her part on the drama ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
Meghan Markle's Role as Rachel Zane 'Was Very S---'
“It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very s---,” Meghan's former costar Eric Roberts’ wife, Eliza Roberts, recently divulged to Daily Mail.
“Her making love with another man, that was just — they’ve never seen anything like that,” she continued. The Duchess of Sussex's romance with Patrick J. Adams' character Michael Ross was a main storyline through the legal drama's nine-season run.
Meghan appeared on the show from 2011 until 2018.
'Meghan Is a Star,' Eliza Roberts Says
“She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much. Women don’t give up their jobs for a marriage anymore," Eliza noted.
But while Eliza understood the former actress' “intention” to leave Hollywood at the time of the marriage, the talent manager stated Meghan “is a young woman who needs to be acting.”
“Meghan is a star,” Eliza said. “From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn’t matter. It was always going to happen.”
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signed a $100 Million Deal With Netflix in 2020
In 2020, Meghan and Harry, 41, stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to California. They since dipped their toes in the world of podcasting, memoir writing, philanthropic efforts and launched their Archewell productions banner.
That same year, they signed a $100 million contract with Netflix to produce a variety of content for the streamer. In recent months, the As Ever founder is slowing testing the waters to return to acting and the bright lights of Tinseltown.
Meghan Markle Will Appear in the Comedy Flick 'Close Personal Friends'
Meghan recently joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film Close Personal Friends, which also stars Jack Quaid, Lily Collins, Henry Golding and Brie Larson.
The royal will be playing herself in the flick and the story will follow a celebrity couple meeting a normal pair and the chaos that ensues.
The Spare author and the With Love, Meghan host are also set to executive produce a scripted polo-themed drama for Netflix.
According to Deadline, "The untitled project is an upstairs-downstairs drama set in the high-flying equestrian town of Wellington, FL., which revolves around the messy dynamics between two rival teams and the families that lead them."