Members of the royal family shy away from voicing their beliefs on societal issues and politics, but since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not longer a part of the monarchy, they aren't afraid to give their opinions and ruffle some feathers.

Like so many others, the mom-of-two, 40, was outraged when Roe v. Wade was overturned, and she discussed her beliefs on abortion rights and more during a Vogue interview with famed journalists Gloria Steinem and Jessica Yellin.