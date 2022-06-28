Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dropping Another Bombshell Interview? Couple Spotted Leaving Oprah Winfrey's Home

In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like when they lived in the palace.

During the interview, which aired on CBS, the two claimed that someone in the royal family was concerned about Archie's skin color and that when the Suits alum tried to get help for her mental health, she was turned away.

"They didn’t want [Archie] to be a prince," she claimed. "He wasn’t going to receive security. This went on through the last few months of our pregnancy."