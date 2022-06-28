Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dropping Another Bombshell Interview? Couple Spotted Leaving Oprah Winfrey's Home
Royal family, listen up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Oprah Winfrey's home on Saturday, June 25.
According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were in a black Range Rover as they left Winfrey's mansion.
The pair drove from their $14.7 million home in Montecito, Calif., to Winfrey's home.
Prince Harry, 37, wore a hat and sunglasses as he drove his wife and her pal Janina Gavankar.
In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like when they lived in the palace.
During the interview, which aired on CBS, the two claimed that someone in the royal family was concerned about Archie's skin color and that when the Suits alum tried to get help for her mental health, she was turned away.
"They didn’t want [Archie] to be a prince," she claimed. "He wasn’t going to receive security. This went on through the last few months of our pregnancy."
"There is no explanation. There is no version. I heard a lot it through Harry and other parts of it with conversations with family members and it was a decision they felt was appropriate," she continued.
"The idea of our son not being safe and the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be..." she explained. "It’s not their right to take it away and so I think even with that convention, they want to change the convention for Archie. Well, why?"
Following the candid conversation, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement of her own.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the message read.
Meanwhile, Harry is set to make his family upset yet again as he is working on a tell-all book.
"From William's perspective, Harry really crossed the line," an insider told Us Weekly of the dad-of-two's latest endeavor. "The memoir feels like yet another dark cloud hanging over the monarchy as they wait with bated breath to see what bombshells Harry will drop next."
For more on the royal family's trials and tribulations, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!